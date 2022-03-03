FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) EVP Michael Finian Reilly Sells 4,915 Shares

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FMC stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

