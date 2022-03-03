Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flywire updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,044 shares of company stock worth $14,756,002.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

