Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Fluidra stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $43.25.
Fluidra Company Profile (Get Rating)
