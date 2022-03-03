Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Fluidra stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Fluidra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.