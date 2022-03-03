Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director William T. Giles Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE FND opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,333,000 after purchasing an additional 367,441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after purchasing an additional 352,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

