FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $24.70

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.70, but opened at $23.54. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 7,338 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

