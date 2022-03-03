First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,585,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,808 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.91% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $72,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 107,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $20.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.