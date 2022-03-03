First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.80

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.80 and traded as high as $26.19. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 432,679 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66,216 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 149,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 82,211 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period.

