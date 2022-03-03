First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading 2.6% Higher

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.17 and last traded at $65.89. 135,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 137,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 191.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

