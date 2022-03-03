First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is Moneywise Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,537. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

