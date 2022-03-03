First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.52% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $33.29 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.861 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

