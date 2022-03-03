First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FQVLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,044. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.