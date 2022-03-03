First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$45.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.07.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE FN traded down C$1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.80. 226,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,436. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$39.19 and a twelve month high of C$53.25.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.