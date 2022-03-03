First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,638,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. 1,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,727. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.