First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 47 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,041.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,315.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

