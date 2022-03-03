First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 331 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NYSE RAMP opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.02 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.