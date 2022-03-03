First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $78,000 Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 250,252 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,517,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 141,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 211,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $472.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 over the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.