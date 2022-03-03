First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 65.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 247,966 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

