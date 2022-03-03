First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys Shares of 2,109 Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOK stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Traeger Inc has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

