First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys Shares of 2,109 Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COOK stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Traeger Inc has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53.
Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Traeger (COOK)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.