First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.15. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 4,393 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.49.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.