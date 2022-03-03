First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,153 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.38% of First Community worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Community by 14.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in First Community by 1.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCCO stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.64.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

