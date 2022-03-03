First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

In related news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Capital by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

