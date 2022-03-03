First American Trust FSB Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

First American Trust FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,028,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $223.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.