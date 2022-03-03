First American Trust FSB Has $20.10 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $49.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,991.55. The company had a trading volume of 99,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,934. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,134.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,315.15.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
