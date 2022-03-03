First American Trust FSB Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after buying an additional 422,883 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.