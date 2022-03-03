First American Trust FSB Buys 1,249 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 54.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $36.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,104.48. 14,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,410.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.09 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,755.07.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.