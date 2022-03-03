First American Trust FSB Acquires 5,933 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.84. 269,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

