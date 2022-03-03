First American Trust FSB Acquires 1,199 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 971,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,487,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

