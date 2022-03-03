Financial Review: Taitron Components (TAIT) versus Its Competitors

Taitron Components (NASDAQ: TAIT – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Taitron Components to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Taitron Components and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taitron Components 27.84% 16.96% 15.49% Taitron Components Competitors -193.79% -96.78% -3.51%

Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Taitron Components pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Taitron Components has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Taitron Components and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Taitron Components Competitors 74 331 446 20 2.47

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.31%. Given Taitron Components’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taitron Components has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of Taitron Components shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taitron Components and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taitron Components $6.70 million $1.36 million 9.29 Taitron Components Competitors $3.73 billion $185.88 million 2.87

Taitron Components’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Taitron Components. Taitron Components is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Taitron Components has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components’ peers have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services. The company was founded by Stewart Wang and Tzu Sheng Ku in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

