Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

FNF stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.