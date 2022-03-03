Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

