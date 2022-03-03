Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.
GSM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. 6,227,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,187. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $11.25.
GSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
About Ferroglobe (Get Rating)
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.