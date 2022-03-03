Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

