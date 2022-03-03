Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $514,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,509. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

