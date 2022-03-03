Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.9% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.31. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

