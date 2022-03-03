Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,339. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

