FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping service provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

FedEx has raised its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $23.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $219.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $206.31 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

