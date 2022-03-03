Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY22 guidance to $1.76-2.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.760-$2.000 EPS.

NYSE FSS opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $4,714,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

