Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the January 31st total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Farmmi in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Farmmi in the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmmi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Farmmi in the third quarter worth about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAMI stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,409,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Farmmi has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.27.

Farmmi, Inc is a agricultural e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platform for agricultural products. The firm manages an industry chain of Internet marketing for agriculture products with agricultural technology research and development, family farm development, and product processing.

