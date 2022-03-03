Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.36

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.36 and last traded at C$11.40, with a volume of 55654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.51.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax India from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.48.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

