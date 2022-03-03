eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.60.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $235,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,833. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in eXp World by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.