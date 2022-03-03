Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Exelixis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Exelixis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.