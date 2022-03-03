Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 4,050 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45.

EXAS stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.16. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

