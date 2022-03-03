Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVH. upped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. Evolent Health has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,679,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after buying an additional 152,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 85.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,478,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

