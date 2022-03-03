EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) & Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Head-To-Head Analysis

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVgo and Star Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A Star Group $1.50 billion 0.26 $87.74 million $1.15 8.98

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EVgo has a beta of -1.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A N/A Star Group 3.99% 21.37% 7.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EVgo and Star Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 5 3 0 2.22 Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVgo presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 52.39%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Star Group.

Summary

Star Group beats EVgo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

