Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,789. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $176.47 million, a P/E ratio of -189.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $203,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.