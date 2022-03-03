Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,789. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $176.47 million, a P/E ratio of -189.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms have commented on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $203,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.