Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,789. The company has a market capitalization of $185.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.56 and a beta of 1.23. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $203,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $80,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

