Evercore ISI Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $46.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. boosted their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.57. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

