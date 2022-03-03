Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLWT opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLWT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Euro Tech by 88.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

