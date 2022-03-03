Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Update

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,800 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the January 31st total of 293,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 2,451.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 132,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGC stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 6,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,830. Eros STX Global has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $52.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

