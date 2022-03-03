Eric B. Paley Sells 7,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TTD traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.28. 4,107,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,455. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 569.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after buying an additional 1,334,120 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

